Man gets life in prison for murder of Manchester supermarket owner during robbery

The Clarendon mechanic who murdered supermarket owner Jin Xian Ye in Porus, Manchester last December was this afternoon sentenced to life in prison.

Ajay Frazer, 22, will serve 15 years before he is considered for parole.

Justice Leighton Pusey handed down the sentence after Frazer pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court.

Frazer also pleaded guilty to robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent and was given 10 years and 12 years respectively.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of making use of a firearm and was sentenced to serve 15 years each.

The sentences will run concurrently.

A senior prosecutor told The Gleaner that the sentences were recommended by the prosecution after considering the early guilty plea as well as the facts of the case and certain administrative processes and enactments.

The prosecutor also indicated that although the mandatory minimum for the firearm charge is 20 years under the new Firearm Act, the Director of Public Prosecutions, after careful consideration, recommended 15 years.

Reports from the Manchester police were that about 7:30 p.m. on December 9, Frazer was with a group of men who robbed Xian Ye, otherwise called 'Leo'.

After taking an undetermined sum of money, they shot dead the 39-year-old businessman who was a co-owner of the supermarket in southern Manchester town.

They also fired wildly as they exited the building.

A customer, Alphonso Cohen, who hailed from the Berrydale community in the parish, was also killed during the incident.

But Frazer was not asked to answer to Cohen's murder.

Attorney-at-law Paul Gentles represented the convict.

