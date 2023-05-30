Massive hotel investments slated for greater Falmouth area

NEW YORK, New York:

The Greater Falmouth area of Trelawny is to see a scaling up of investments in hotel infrastructure totalling some US$625 million for the construction of three new properties and one expansion over the next few years.

Jamaica’s New York Consul General Alsion Wilson told the Friends of Falmouth symposium at the Major Owens Wellness Centre in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, May 27, that Trelawny currently boasts approximately six large hotels and a total capacity of 3,906 beds.

“These exciting additions, including establishments like Harmony Cove with 1,000 rooms, Planet Hollywood Royalton with 650 rooms, RIU Aquarelle with 753 rooms, and Excellence Oyster Bay with 50 new rooms, will bring the total number of hotel rooms in the Trelawny area to an impressive 3,700,” the consul general pointed out.

She said the historic town of Falmouth is expected to further benefit from renewed investments in near-port activities, aimed at fostering greater integration between the town and the port.

“These initiatives”, Wilson said, “are designed to enhance the overall attractiveness of Falmouth to both cruise and land-based visitors, ensuring a vibrant and engaging experience for all.”

She advised that the “Port Authority of Jamaica is committed to repositioning the historic Falmouth port to leverage the current boom in the fiercely competitive global cruise market. This involves significant investments in new projects and infrastructure.”

“One notable undertaking is the development of a new township on 50 acres of reclaimed land adjacent to the port. This environmentally friendly and people-focused township will complement the town’s existing Georgian origins, while embracing a modern vision,” Wilson said.

“The socio-economic benefits brought about by the port’s establishment have been truly remarkable. Over the past 10 years, the port has welcomed around seven million passengers, averaging approximately 550,000 passengers annually, excluding the challenging years of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Such numbers signify the immense potential of the Falmouth port as a catalyst for economic growth and development in the region,” the consul general observed.

“According to the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Annual Travel Statistics, the average spend per cruise passenger increased from US$71 in 2011 to US$100 in 2020. This upward trend reflects the growing attractiveness of Falmouth as a destination, and highlights the economic benefits experienced by local businesses and entrepreneurs,” she said.

AVENUES FOR LINKAGES

She urged members of the Trelawny diaspora to “unite to lobby for the preservation of this historical town, collaborating with citizens and city officials alike to ensure that the essence of Falmouth remains intact. By doing so, we can guarantee that future generations will have the opportunity to explore and appreciate the remarkable cultural heritage that Falmouth offers,” Wilson observed.

She “hopes that this Friends of Falmouth symposium will look at, among other things, how to ensure that the parish of Trelawny can benefit and continue its economic climb”.

“I implore you to identify avenues for linkages between farmers and the growing hotel sector. Ensure that residents are trained to take advantage of new employment opportunities at all levels and not just low-skilled jobs. You who are from Falmouth have a duty to ensure that you get involved,” Wilson said.

The Friends of Falmouth Symposium & Brunch was part of the annual Trelawny Reunion Weekend, which sees thousands of Trelawnyites living in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe descend on New York for a host of events.

As a complement to the event, Friends of Falmouth launched a mega fundraising raffle with proceeds in aid of the Falmouth Infant School, for which the grand prize is a seven-night stay for two at the all-inclusive Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa in St James.