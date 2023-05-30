Mentally ill man killed during alleged altercation with cops

A man who is said to be of unsound mind was allegedly fatally shot by a policeman at a bar in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Monday afternoon, after he reportedly attacked and stabbed the cop's colleague.

The deceased has been identified as Dwayne Clarke, of a Bethel Town address.

It is reported that about 5:45 p.m., Clarke and another man got involved in a dispute inside a bar, when the police were called to quell the matter.

On reaching the location, one of the cops was in the process of reprimanding Clarke when Clarke allegedly attacked him with a stool.

The policeman fell to the ground and Clarke reportedly took out a knife, which he used to stab the policeman in his face and chest, before he (Clarke) was fatally shot by the policeman's colleague.

Director of Complaints at the Independent Commission of Investigations, Errol Chattoo, said the commission is aware of the incident and is probing.

- Hopeton Bucknor

