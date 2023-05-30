Nail technician charged for murder of pregnant woman, man in Portland

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division have charged a woman for the May 24 double murder of a man and a pregnant woman along Campbell Avenue in Port Antonio, Portland.

She is Jody-Ann Jackson, a 28-year-old bar operator and nail technician of Anchovy Land Settlement in the parish.

She is charged in relation to the deaths of 28-year-old Shadae Pink of Campbell Avenue and 23-year-old Kieno James King of Johns Town district, both in the parish.

The police reported that about 11:00 p.m., both deceased were among persons playing domino when Jackson drove a Toyota Fielder motor car to the area.

A man exited the car and opened gunfire at them, according to the police.

When the shooting subsided, Pink, who was in an advanced state of pregnancy, and James were seen suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Jackson was taken into custody.

She was subsequently charged on Monday, May 29.

