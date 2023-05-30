Police commissioner urges public to seek help to resolve domestic disputes

The Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson is renewing his call for persons to seek non-violent means to settle conflicts after a policeman was allegedly shot and killed by his wife during a domestic dispute in Manchester on Monday.

He is urging members of the public to make use of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Domestic Violence Intervention Centres across the island, as well as other available programmes such as Mediation, Dispute Resolution and Restorative Justice Centres.

In the meantime, the Police High Command is expressing condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain police constable, 41-year-old Damien Blair.

The Mandeville police say about 6:25 p.m., Blair was reportedly shot inside his home by his wife.

He ran from the house but collapsed at his gate, where further wounds were inflicted to him with a hammer.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Blair was seen lying in a pool of blood.

His wife was also found inside the house in a pool of blood, with a laceration to her wrist.

Blair was pronounced dead at hospital, while his wife is admitted in stable condition.

