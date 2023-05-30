Vivion Scully is new CEO of Agro-Investment Corporation

WESTERN BUREAU:

Vivion Scully, former head of Global Digital Services at the Jamaica Promotions Corporation [JAMPRO], is now the new chief executive officer of the Agro-Investment Corporation [AIC]. His appointment became effective on Thursday, May 25.

In a release dated Friday, May 26, the AIC said that Scully will be tasked with overseeing the company’s investment activities and identifying new investment opportunities in the agriculture sector. He will collaborate with industry stakeholders to develop sustainable and socially responsible investment projects.

“I am thrilled to join AIC and lead the company into its next chapter of growth and innovation,” the release quoted Scully as saying. “I look forward to working with the talented team at AIC to further develop and expand the country’s investments in the agriculture sector while also exploring new opportunities in the agri-business industry.”

Before his appointment at AIC, Scully played a key role in the growth of Jamaica’s business process outsourcing (BPO) sector during his tenure at Global Digital Services. He was also the head of JAMPRO’s North America regional office, where he led trade missions and built relationships with retail and trade distributors across North America, resulting in increased exports to Canada and the United States.

Scully also helped to promote the growth and expansion of Jamaica’s global digital services sector, with his talent for identifying and securing investment opportunities, helping to create significant economic growth and development in Jamaica.

AIC Chairman Ian Murray welcomed Scully’s appointment to the company, which is an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, with a special focus on agriculture and the development of agribusiness in Jamaica.

“We are delighted to have Vivion Scully join us as the chief executive officer of AIC. His extensive experience in investment promotion, trade, and industry development, along with his proven track record of delivering successful projects, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our investment portfolio in the agriculture sector,” said Murray.

The AIC was formed in 2009 following the change of the Agricultural Development Corporation Act to the Agro-Investment Corporation Act on June 1 of that year.

The company’s mandate includes attracting investments in various subsectors of agriculture, including crops, livestock, aquaculture, and food processing. The company is tasked with investing in sustainable and socially responsible projects that create value for all stakeholders.