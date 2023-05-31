Almost 500 cops to be promoted

Just under 500 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be promoted in the coming weeks, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has announced.

He made the disclosure as he addressed delegates of the Jamaica Police Federation on Tuesday.

Anderson says 486 rank and file members are to be promoted, comprising 210 corporals, 218 constables and 58 sergeants who are to be elevated to the next rank.

“I want this year to be the highest year for promotions of the JCF, and we're on track to do that” Anderson said.

Explaining that the figure represented only the first tranche of promotions for the year, Anderson reiterated the commitment of the High Command to continue pursuing varied pathways for promotion.

He also hinted that the rate of promotions would likely rise as the need for supervisors for a young staff increases.

