Chang promises swift resolution to police's compensation concerns

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, has indicated that the Government is committed to settling salary issues affecting members of the police force arising from the new compensation scheme.

The contentious matter was among the issues presented to Chang on Wednesday at the

80th Jamaica Police Federation Annual Joint Central Conference in Trelawny.

“I have taken note of the issues members are having as it relates to your income tax deductions. I am confident that these are matters that the Corporate Services and Finance Branch will resolve in a timely manner,” Chang told delegates.

The Jamaica Police Federation represents rank-and-file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“Members will recall that the Heads of Agreement speaks to a period of six months, following the signing, during which time errors and anomalies are to be reviewed and settled. I do not expect that this specific matter will take (more) six months to be resolved,” stated Chang.

He touted the new compensation regime, telling cops that it provides a simpler and more predictable mechanism.

“We can all agree that it is a reasonable system and a significant improvement on the system that was in place before. The simplicity of this new system provides a better basis for future discussions and negotiations,” he argued.

“History will record that we were able to resolve a very difficult situation through collaboration and consultation. We are now at a place where our police officers have a more rational and competitive compensation package.”

Addressing the development of the police force and tackling crime, the national security reiterated the Government's 'Plan Secure Jamaica – The Road Map', which focuses on, among other things, strengthening the security forces, social transformation and enhancing legislation.

“As we make the necessary investments to strengthen the capacity of our security forces, we are doing so in a structured manner. Not in a piecemeal way, but structured, well-planned, adequately funded, and properly executed.

“That is the only way to ensure that we have a strong and effective police force that is equipped to take on today's criminals and prepared for tomorrow's challenges,” said Chang.

- Adrian Frater

