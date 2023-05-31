Crocodile alert!

As rainfall continues to affect sections of the island, the public is being advised to exercise extreme caution and be on the lookout for crocodiles, which may have been displaced by the showers, while crossing or walking in the vicinity of swamps, rivers, gullies and other known crocodile habitats.

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reminding the public not to provoke crocodiles, as they may become defensive if cornered or attacked. Crocodiles are one of Jamaica’s many endangered animal species and are protected under law.

It is an offence under the Wild Life Protection Act to possess, hunt, kill capture or willfully molest the crocodile. Individuals found guilty of the offence may be charged a maximum fine of $100,000 or face one year imprisonment.

NEPA is urging the public to report crocodile sightings by calling the Agency at 876-754-7540 or toll-free 888-991-5005. Individuals may also call 119 or make a report to the nearest police station.