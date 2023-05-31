FID and Auditor General’s Department sign MoU to collaborate in combatting financial crimes

The Auditor General's Department (AuGD) and the Financial Investigations Division (FID) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening their response to financial crimes, such as fraud and money laundering.

The MoU was signed by the Auditor General Pamela Monroe-Ellis and the FID's Chief Technical Director Selvin Hay during an event at the FID's offices.

A media release from both entities said a key pillar of the MoU is strategic information sharing.

As part of this, the FID will advise the AuGD on any impending criminal investigation relating to any public body or official in relation to money laundering or other financial crimes.

Meanwhile, the AuGD will provide technical assistance to the FID regarding inflows and outflows of funds for public bodies or agencies, developing statistical methodologies for data capture and statistical analysis to properly record and represent activities pertinent to law enforcement.

Hay noted that the AuGD joins the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, the Integrity Commission and the Jamaica Customs Agency as entities which have an MoU with the FID.

"We are already seeing encouraging results from those partnerships and anticipate the same with the Auditor General," he stated.

Monroe-Ellis said, “The AuGD has long recognised the benefit of collaborating with anti-corruption agencies in conducting special audits as well as cross training opportunities arising from the diverse skill profile requirements of both agencies."

"Today signals the beginning of a mutually beneficial working relationship,” she continued.

