Man to serve 25 years for double murder

A Kingston man who pleaded guilty for his role in a brazen 2013 daytime robbery that ended in a double murder will have to spend 25 years in prison for his crime.

Shane Coke was given the mandatory life sentence and ordered to serve 25 years before he is eligible for parole during a hearing in the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Coke was convicted for the shooting deaths of businessman Adolph Campbell, a licensed firearm holder, and one of his employees, Michael Francis, at his Lynford Avenue, St Andrew, business place on April 12, 2013.

Another man who was with Campbell and Francis escaped unhurt.

Coke's accomplice was shot dead by the businessman.

Coke fled the scene of the shooting with his firearm, Campbell's licensed gun and the gun belonging to his mortally wounded crony, according to evidence prosecutors had lined up for his trial.

He was apprehended by the police a short time later and the guns seized after the car in which he was travelling was intercepted near the crime scene.

He was pointed out during an identification parade by a policeman who witnessed the mid-morning shooting.

The police report that, about 9 a.m. on April 12, 2013, Campbell was sitting in front of his business place along with Francis and another man.

Coke and his accomplice were seen walking along Kew Road before turning unto Lynford Avenue and stopping at a garage.

They turned back and went to where Campbell and his employee were sitting and asked if they knew where the radiator shop was before pulling handguns.

Coke's accomplice grabbed a gold chain from around Campbell's neck before a tussle developed between them.

According to the police report, the accomplice opened fire after Campbell pulled his licensed firearm and Francis ran to his assistance.

The businessman returned gunfire and when the shooting ended all three were found with gunshot wounds.

Coke tried to help his accomplice flee the scene, but the wounded man collapsed and later succumbed to his injuries.

- Livern Barrett

