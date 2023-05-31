Project STAR spotlights community voices with media campaign

Project STAR has launched a media campaign to engage the nation in a conversation about societal transformation that prioritises, through a process of consultation, the needs and desires of residents actively involved in their own community-led development.

The campaign, dubbed ‘FAHWUD Movement,’ carries a television commercial that features community residents, Jamilia Campbell and Raheim Robinson.

“Is it possible for communities across Jamaica to move forward?” asks Jamilia Campbell within the first three seconds of a new television commercial. “At Project STAR, we believe it is!” responds Raheim Robinson, and in less than 10 seconds the conversation about hope for all Jamaicans begins.

These two voices number among an initial 10 community residents that are featured in the national media campaign being implemented by Project STAR to shine a light on the resilience of Jamaicans in under-resourced communities where the Project STAR team is working.

Tasheka Wynter, a resident of Parade Gardens who has benefited from Project STAR’s employment programme, is giving the initiative a thumbs up as she said since interacting with Project STAR, her life has taken a positive turn.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I would encourage others to work with Project STAR. It’s worth it. You never know what might happen. For me, I benefited financially as I was able to be placed in a job. Project STAR is true to its words,” she said.

BUILDING AWARENESS

“The campaign is about putting people at the forefront of the work of Project STAR. It involves community members engaging in their own action towards transformation. Everybody Fahwud is Project STAR’s expression that we can work together to create a society where we are all valued and have opportunity to thrive – to go forward in numerous ways,” said Saffrey Brown, project director at Project STAR.

Brown says the campaign is about engaging the whole society in that vision by using the voices of the people who are currently involved in creating change for themselves and their communities.

“Their voices have always been muffled, silenced, and sidelined. This campaign is about finding an outlet for their voices. And hence they are at the forefront of the messages and communication. Project STAR is community-informed, community-led and community-owned,” she emphasised.

The advertising campaign – which will be aired on radio, television, in the print media, outdoor and all social media platforms – is supported by media partners, RJRGLEANER Group, the Jamaica Observer, Irie FM, Zip FM and Love 101 FM.

Brown said that the campaign is also aimed at building awareness about Project STAR and encouraging others to join the movement and help make a difference in the targeted communities.

Project STAR (Social Transformation and Renewal) is a social and economic transformation initiative created by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). It was established in July 2022.

Project STAR consults and collaborates with community stakeholders to identify needs, then work with partners – public, private, Non-Governmental Organisations, multilaterals, individuals at home and diaspora – to connect communities with the resources and services agreed in consultation.