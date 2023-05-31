Two shot, one fatally, in St James gun attack

A man was shot and killed and another injured in an incident in Roehampton district in St James, on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has so far only been identified as 'Pressa'.

It is reported that shortly after 2 p.m., the men were among a group of persons at a shop in Roehampton, when men travelling on board a motor car opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, both men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital.

'Pressa' was pronounced dead while the other man was admitted in serious condition.

No motive has yet been established for the shooting.

- Hopeton Bucknor

