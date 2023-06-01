Corporal Rohan James retains chairmanship of police federation

Corporal Rohan James will lead the Jamaica Police Federation for another year.

James was returned to the post of chairman by delegates in elections on Wednesday, during the Federation's annual conference in Trelawny.

In his address to delegates, James stressed the need for unity among the membership.

“We [the central executive] are going to be a solid rock on which we are going to stand and we are going to learn from the lessons that we have lived. I do hope that all of the branch boards will endeavour to engage your membership as well your commanders and administrators…a house that is divided cannot stand,” he said.

The central executive remains unchanged with Corporal Arleen McBean set to return to her post as general secretary, and Sergeant Lloyd Duncan and Sergeant Tameca Thomas will continue to represent colleagues in their rank.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The concerns of constables will continue to handled by constables Koy Marriot and Nigel Murphy.

The central executive is the leadership of the Jamaica Police Federation, which advocates on behalf of the rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.