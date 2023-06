From left: Lanisha Rhoden, founder of Young Women of Purpose; Emina Tudakovic, high commissioner of Canada to Jamaica; and AnnMarie Kirlew, programmes manager at the Council of Voluntary Social Services, take a group photo following the launch of the Local Engagement and Action Fund (LEAF), at The Jamaica Pegasus cotel recently. LEAF is giving local organisations in Jamaica the opportunity to access grants of up to CDN$100,000 to pursue projects that assist vulnerable individuals and groups.