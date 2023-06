The Munro College class of 1992 recently presented a 70” smart TV to the chemistry lab at their alma mater in honour of Bonitto White, who served Munro College for over 30 years. (From left are Dean-Vance White, Vanetta White, Marleen White, Gary-Vaughn White, Lennox Channer, principal Mark Smith, Damion Dodd and Amorkard Brown.