Deputy Commissioner of Corrections found dead in apparent crash

The body of Reverend Orville Moore – Deputy Commissioner of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Probation Aftercare Services (Acting) – was discovered this afternoon in Spur Tree, Manchester.

Preliminary reports indicate that he was found beside the wreckage of his motor vehicle in what appeared to be an accident.

Reverend Moore was reported missing on Monday.

“It is a very challenging time for all of us at the Department of Correctional Services and the family of Reverend Moore. We send sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," said Dr Marc Thomas, Commissioner of Corrections (Acting).

"Reverend Moore delivered exceptionally and was professional in the execution of his duties across two decades. Members of the Chaplaincy Unit have been deployed to provide counselling to his family and staff members.”

Reverend Moore began working with the Department on February 1, 2003 as a Probation Officer. He was appointed on October 1, 2004. He was promoted on October 1, 2017, to Chief Probation Aftercare Officer. He was assigned Deputy Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Probation Aftercare Services (Acting) on May 12, 2023.

