Former public health inspector killed in St Ann

The St Ann police are investigating the murder of 94-year-old Kenneth Downer, a retired public health inspector, who was shot and killed by a gunman at his home today.

Reports are that about 4:30 pm, he was at home in Huntley Crescent, Brown's Town, St Ann when a gunman entered and fired shots hitting the retired civil servant repeatedly.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the murder.

- Rasbert Turner

