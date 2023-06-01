Illegal gun seized in Charlemont, St Catherine, man arrested
Published:Thursday | June 1, 2023 | 4:45 PM
An illegal gun was seized by the police in Charlemont, St Catherine on Wednesday and a man arrested.
The Linstead police report that about 11 a.m. police personnel swooped down on a premises occupied by the man.
A search was conducted during which a nine millimetre semi-automatic pistol was seized, according to the police.
The man was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon.
His name is being withheld pending a question and answer session with legal representation.
- Rasbert Turner
