Illegal gun seized in Charlemont, St Catherine, man arrested

An illegal gun was seized by the police in Charlemont, St Catherine on Wednesday and a man arrested.

The Linstead police report that about 11 a.m. police personnel swooped down on a premises occupied by the man.

A search was conducted during which a nine millimetre semi-automatic pistol was seized, according to the police.

The man was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon.

His name is being withheld pending a question and answer session with legal representation.

- Rasbert Turner

