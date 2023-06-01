Justice Sykes commends JCF on Transformation Expo

On the heels of an impressive display at the Transformations Expo 2023, which highlighted the people, quality, and technology in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has commended the Constabulary's transformation efforts.

“I think it was well done. A number of impressive things were there, so congratulations…we see the transformation of the Force,” Chief Justice Sykes commented while delivering the keynote address at this year's Joint Central Conference of the Jamaica Police Federation.

During his address, he disclosed several plans now being pursued to have the court system take advantage of available technology – a move that would also benefit the police.

“We have to reorganise our practices and our thinking to take advantage of the technologies now available,” he said.

Among the ideas and plans that Chief Justice Sykes shared with the delegates, who gathered at the Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Trelawny for their two-day conference, was the implementation of an integrated electronic system.

According to the Chief Justice, this would allow investigators to share documents related to cases digitally via the use of special kiosks in police stations.

He also shared the concept of container courts – containers retrofitted to allow police officers to give evidence remotely.

“Eventually, we are going to get to a point where the police officer doesn't have to leave the station to give evidence,” Justice Sykes said.

“If you're operating with an already efficient space – which we are in terms of the parish court – and you add appropriate technology, properly utilised, then the gap between offences and being held accountable closes. That's how you go about bringing about a more orderly society; you have to reduce that gap, especially in terms of time.”

“With your help and your commitment, the judiciary will meet its 2030 targets…and together we can make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families, do business, and I would add, retire in peace,” Justice Sykes said as he ended his address amidst applause and laughter.

