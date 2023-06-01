Law student killed at St James car wash

A female law student was shot and killed at a car wash in Tucker, St James, on Wednesday night.

She has been identified as Andrea Hanson of Retirement in St James.

It is reported that about 7:30 p.m., Hanson was seated at the car wash she operates with her boyfriend along the Tucker main road.

Minutes later a motor vehicle drove up and two men armed with handguns alighted and ran over to Hanson.

The men opened fire hitting Hanson who ran inside her vehicle.

She was chased by the men and shot multiple times inside the vehicle.

The gunmen escaped in the waiting motor car.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival Hanson was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

