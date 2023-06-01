Man to serve at least 18 years for murder

A man who calmly confessed to the police that he shot a young father because he could not catch the victim's friend has been sentenced to life in prison.

Shavoi Robinson was sentenced on Wednesday and ordered to serve 18 years and two months before he is eligible for parole for the 2017 killing of Adrian Davis.

He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labour for illegal possession of firearm. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Robinson pleaded guilty to the charges on March 2 in the Home Circuit Court.

Davis left his son at school on March 28, 2017 and was walking along Wildman Street in downtown Kingston when residents reported hearing explosions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was found on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds and Robinson was seen hurriedly leaving the area with a gun in his hand.

Robinson fired two shots in the direction of a house and two more in the air before making his escape, according to evidence prosecutors presented in court.

Davis succumbed to his injuries eight days later.

Robinson was apprehended on June 14, 2018 in the east Kingston community of Franklyn Town.

After he was cautioned and told that he was wanted for Davis' murder he reportedly replied: "offica a dem first mek after me and a never him me eh waah kill, a him fren.”

During a subsequent interview with investigators he said: "Me go fi kill him friend weh mek after me, but a him me see so a him get it.”

“Well oonu done hold me already and a me do it so a nuh nutten dat,” he said when asked if he wanted to give a statement in the presence of his attorney.

- Livern Barrett

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.