Police probe double murder in Roehampton, St James

Officers attached to the Major Investigation Division have commenced a probe into the shooting deaths of two men at a house in Roehampton, St James, on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Tavar Doman and 23-year-old Linston Anderson, both of a Roehampton address.

The police say about 11:30 p.m., the men were at home when heavily armed men forced their way inside the house and opened fire hitting them multiple times.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Doman and Anderson were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This is the third person to be murdered in the Roehampton community since the start of the week.

- Hopeton Bucknor

