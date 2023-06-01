Serial rapist sentenced to 23 years

Serial rapist Davian Bryan, 32, of Portland has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to several offences.

Justice Courtney Daye, in handing down the sentence yesterday, ordered that Bryan not be eligible for parole until he had served 16 years.

An order was also made for his name to be entered in the sex offender registry.

Bryan had pleaded guilty in the St Thomas Circuit on May 11 to five counts of rape, one count of grievous sexual assault, three counts of forcible abduction and three counts of indecent sexual assault, which took place in St Thomas in 2021.

The charges involved the sexual assault on three female children, ages nine, 13 and 16.

He was charged with 15 counts but he pleaded guilty to 12 counts and the prosecution withdrew the other three charges.

Bryan was held in Portland in March last year after he allegedly raped a woman from that parish.

In the plea for mitigation, defence lawyer Patrina Gabbidon said Bryan was remorseful. Gabbidon asked the judge to consider that Bryan said in the social enquiry report that he sits by himself and cries sometimes when he realised he was doing bad things, and it was as if something had overtaken him.

Crown Counsel Lenster Lewis-Meade and Dainty Davis represented the Crown.

Bryan is to appear in the Portland Circuit Court next month in relation to several other sexual offence charges.

- Barbara Gayle

