Stalls destroyed in suspected arson at Linstead Market

A suspected case of arson in the Linstead Market in St Catherine has resulted in two vendors losing their goods after their stalls were destroyed.

"When I reach here this morning, I realised that everything was burnt out. Mi lose everything," one vendor told The Gleaner on Thursday morning.

Councillor Herbert Garriques of the Linstead division said he would be seeking assistance for the vendors.

"This is a severe situation for the vendors, who can hardly make ends meet. I will be making representation for some assistance, but it will take some time," Garriques said.

It is reported that about 4 a.m., on Thursday a large fire was observed coming from the market.

The police and fire department were alerted and the fire was extinguished, however, two stalls were gutted.

The Linstead police have launched an investigation into the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

