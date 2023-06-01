Vendor found dead at People's Arcade

A male vendor who sold cellular phone accessories at the Montego Bay Transport Centre in St James was discovered dead inside a shop at the People's Arcade, where he reportedly resides.

The victim has been identified as Llewellyn Hosen, otherwise called 'Indian' or 'Brown Man', of a Race Course address in Trelawny.

It is reported that about 3 a.m., residents heard gunshots coming from a section of the People's Arcade and alerted the Barnett Street police.

On arrival of the lawmen, Hosen was discovered partially nude lying on his bed, with a single gunshot wound to his head.

The room was also ransacked.

