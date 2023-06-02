42-y-o Portmore man charged with alleged rape, abduction of teen girl

A 42-year-old Portmore, St Catherine man has been charged for the alleged rape, buggery, and abduction of a 15-year-old girl.

Ramon Bennett, otherwise called 'Screw', who lives in the community of Portsmouth in the municipality, was on Thursday charged with rape, sexual intercourse with a person under 16, sexual touching, abduction of a child under 16 and buggery.

Reports from the Portmore police are that between November 2021 and December 2022, Bennett was tasked to transport the teen girl to a relative's house.

It is being alleged that Bennett parked his vehicle on the compound of a music studio in his community and fondled the complainant.

He also allegedly had sexual intercourse with her on several occasions.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Bennett was subsequently arrested and charged on Thursday.

