Body of man found in tank in St Ann

The body of a man who is said to be of an unsound mind was today found in a water tank in St Ann.

He has been identified as 64-year-old Paul Clark of Happy News district in Alexandria in the parish.

The police report that about 7 o'clock this morning residents detected a foul odour near the tank and went to investigate.

During checks, Clark's submerged body was seen inside the catchment.

Clark was reportedly seen last on Monday, May 29.

The police were called and the body was retrieved and taken to a funeral home for an autopsy to be conducted.

It was not revealed if a missing person report was filed.

The incident is being investigated by the police.

- Rasbert Turner

