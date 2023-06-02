China’s path to modernisation

THE COMMUNIST Party of China (CPC) has embarked on a path of modernisation and in pursuit of this goal, the People’s Republic of China will eschew the old route of war, colonisation and plunder taken by other countries, Ambassador to Jamaica His Excellency Chen Daojiang assured journalists on Tuesday.

“Last October, the 20th National Congress … made it clear that the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realise the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.”

Defining Chinese modernisation as socialist modernisation pursued under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, he explained that this process did not necessarily mean Westernisation. In fact, he said, Chinese modernisation provides options that could bring more benefits to mankind and contains elements common to process of all countries but is characterised by features that are uniquely Chinese.

According to the ambassador, Chinese modernisation is the modernisation of common prosperity for all, including the modernisation of material and cultural-ethical advancement but goes much further.

Chinese modernisation is the modernisation of harmony between humanity and the nature and the country is committed to sustainable development and the principles of prioritising resource conservation and environmental protection and letting nature restore itself, Ambassador Chen Daojiang stated. “China will protect nature and the environment as we protect our eyes,” he added.

In addition, China will pursue a model of sound development featuring improved production, higher living standards and healthy eco-systems to ensure the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.

“Chinese modernisation is the modernisation of peaceful development. In pursuing modernisation, China will not tread the old path of war, colonisation and plunder taken by some countries; that brutal and bloodstained path of enrichment at the expense of others cause great suffering for the people of developing countries. China will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress.”

Christopher Serju