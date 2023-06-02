Corcho resigns as Calabar principal

Albert Corcho has resigned as principal of Calabar High School.

His resignation takes effect on August 31, 2023.

In an internal memorandum, the school board said it has put in place arrangements to ensure the continued sound management of the all-boys institution as it begins the process of identifying its next principal.

Board chairman, Reverend Karl Johnson, also expressed appreciation to Corcho for his service, which exceeded a decade, and wished him success in his future endeavours.

- Judana Murphy

