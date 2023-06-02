Entertainer Ruffian remanded on firearm and ganja possession charge

Entertainer Sharon 'Ruffian' Peterkin, who is charged with breaches of the Firearms Act, was remanded when she appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Her co-accused, Daniel Gutzmore, was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 on condition that he surrenders his travel documents and reports on Saturdays at the Portmore Police Station.

Both Gutzmore and Peterkin are to appear in the Gun Court on June 16.

They were charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and possession of and dealing in ganja.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne ruled that although the allegations against Gutzmore are serious, he was a visitor to the premises at the time of the seizure.

It is alleged that about 4:30 p.m. on May 20, police personnel executed a search warrant on a premises in Greater Portmore, St Catherine.

During the search, ganja weighing five pounds was seized along with two magazines with 19 rounds of ammunition. A further search resulted in the discovery of a pistol inside a drawer containing women's garments.

Peterkin allegedly declared that the Firearm Licensing Authority had taken her licensed gun and she had to protect herself.

Peterkin and Gutzmore were arrested and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

