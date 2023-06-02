Five Caribbean nationals get chance to attend COP28

Five Caribbean nationals will be given the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties more commonly referred to as COP28, to be held in the Expo City, Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

The selected individuals will have their expenses fully covered, allowing them to actively engage in global climate discussions, connect with international experts and policymakers, and advocate for climate justice in the Caribbean region. This invaluable experience will provide a platform for participants to amplify their voices, contribute to shaping international climate policies, and foster meaningful change in their communities.

In press release announcing the launch of The Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders funded by the Open Society Foundation, Island Innovation said the groundbreaking initiative is aimed at empowering individuals and organisations committed to environmental sustainability and climate resilience in the region. This is especially critical as the Caribbean region faces unprecedented challenges due to climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and ecological degradation. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy aims to equip passionate individuals with the knowledge, skills, and networks necessary to tackle climate change head-on and advocate for climate justice.

“We are thrilled to offer this exceptional opportunity for participants of the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy,” said CEO at Island Innovation, James Ellsmoor. “Attending COP28 will provide them with a unique platform to influence global climate discussions, share their perspectives, and advocate for the urgent action needed to address climate change in the Caribbean region.”

“We encourage individuals and organizations working on climate-related initiatives in the Caribbean to seize this opportunity to make a lasting impact,” added Program Manager at Island Innovation and resident of Barbados Stacey Alvarez de La Campa, “Together, we can drive positive change, build resilience and advocate for climate justice in our region and beyond.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

To learn more about the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy, application guidelines, and the chance to attend COP28, please visit:

https://islandinnovation.co/programs/climate-justice-academy/