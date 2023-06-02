Green meets with JISCO Alpart about bauxite mining project

Mining Minister Floyd Green on Thursday met with bauxite-alumina producer JISCO Alpart to discuss the company's plans for the reopening and resumption of plant operations in Nain, St Elizabeth.

The meeting took place at the Ministry and consisted of a team from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries & Mining, a high-level delegation of the JISCO Group based in China, a team from JISCO Alpart, and potential partners for the project, Hangzhou Jinjiang Group.

The Ministry says the discussions were centred around the current state of the Alpart bauxite-alumina plant; the modification process which started in 2019 but had stalled; the feasibility of continued mining operations and a prospective timeframe for resumption.

Green indicated the Government's support for a resumption.

“Alpart has traditionally been a significant employer of general and high skilled labour in that region of St Elizabeth and Manchester and the residents have been anticipating the resumption of the plant,” he said in a statement today.

During the meeting, Green commended JISCO on demonstrating resolve to conquer the challenges encountered in the past and further encouraged the company to continue to strengthen community relations.

