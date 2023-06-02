Illegal gun found at abandoned building in St James

Cops assigned to the Mount Salem Police Station today seized a prohibited weapon during an operation in Jungle district, Mount Salem in St James.

The police report that about 1:30 p.m., lawmen were responding to a fire in the area when an abandoned building was searched.

According to the police, one Browning Single Action pistol and fourteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition were found on top of the building.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigation continues.

