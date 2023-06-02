Increase in number of men doing prostate examination

THE MEN’S Health Fair hosted by the Jamaica Cancer Society St Ann St Mary Branch and North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) last Sunday in Ocho Rios saw an increase in the number of men examined for prostate cancer, compared to the 2022 event.

Figures released by the branch on Wednesday state that 410 men sought screening, up from 300, and 261 prostate examinations being performed by a team led by Dr Marie Brown, urologist at the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital.

Despite the rainy weather, the men came out in their numbers to check up on their health status, at an event aimed at males 40 years and up. Both digital rectal exams and prostate specific antigen blood test to detect the level of prostate specific antigen in the blood were done. Other screening offered included blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, BMI, HIV, and syphilis.

All tests were done free of cost. In addition, several sponsors of the event were on hand to ensure persons turning out were given special treatment through free snacks and other goodies.

“We continue to be concerned about the growing incidence of advanced prostate cancer detected in our community, hence our reason for our commitment in continuing this initiative,” manager of the branch, Daidrey DaSilva, said prior to the event.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Our Men’s Health Fair initiative is focused on providing the means necessary to facilitate screening, diagnosis, relevant treatment and bringing awareness to men’s health on a continuing basis,” she added. And in supporting DaSilva’s comments, chairperson of the branch, Deana Flinn, said it is important for the initiative to continue as the focus needs to be maintained on screening diagnosis, relevant treatment, and bringing awareness to men’s health.

Jamaica is seeing a rise in reported cases of prostate cancer in recent years. World Health Organization figures for 2020 show that of the 3,651 new cancer cases detected that year, 1,561 (42.8 per cent) were for prostate cancer. This represents the largest portion of the total cases detected.

Flinn said that currently, prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in Jamaican men.

Member of Parliament for Western St Mary, Robert Montague, along with NERHA Chairman Laura Heron, and Dr Tanya Hamilton, chief medical officer at St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, were among the officials who came out to support the event.