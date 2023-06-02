Manchester man charged with burglary and rape

A 25-year-old man has been charged in relation to a recent incident in which a house was broken into and the homeowner raped in Balvenie district in Manchester, on May 8.

Matthew Smith, otherwise called 'CJ', of Kingsland district, Manchester, is charged with burglary and rape.

The Mandeville police say the complainant and her children were at home, when they were awakened by a sound coming from inside the house. Checks were made and Smith and another man were seen in the house.

Smith then had sexual intercourse with the complainant while the other suspect ransacked the house and stole $20,000 and two cellular phones with an estimated value of $40,000.

A report was made to the police and Smith was apprehended on Thursday.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in locating Smith's alleged accomplice, to contact them at 876- 962-2832, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

