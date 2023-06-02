More rain coming - Met Service

JAMAICANS ARE being warned to brace for more rain as the upper level trough which has been affecting the western Caribbean including the island is expected to bring more rain, cloudiness and thunderstorms going into the weekend.

Weather forecaster Clayton Johnson told The Gleaner that the unstable weather will continue to affect the western Caribbean and so Jamaica will continue to get rain and thunderstorms across most parishes today, tomorrow and going into Saturday. These conditions will prevail during the late afternoon going into the evening.

“You will also have showers going into the night,” Johnson explained, “This is the type of weather feature that produces nighttime rainfall because of the nature of that special trough. It’s not the low amplitude trough that moves very quickly, it’s the higher amplitude trough that moves very slowly,” He added that this was consistent with the traditional rainy season which usually happens in the month of May.

Johnson said the axis of the trough is expected to move from the west towards the east, going across the island over the next few days and so the showers and thunderstorms will continue.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica is advising that the small craft-users and swimmers should exercise caution if going to sea, and water sports interest should consider postponing activities. It has issued an amber alert for the Pedro and Morant banks, as well as the inshore north coast and the inshore south coast, which are expected to experience serious thunderstorms.

– Christopher Serju