NWC extends water rationing in Hanover and Westmoreland due to drought

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the ongoing drought is still affecting water supply to sections of Hanover and Westmoreland.

As a result, the NWC says it has extended the regulation hours for some areas served by the Logwood Treatment Plant in Hanover.

Starting Monday, June 3, Whitehall 1 and 2 and Red Ground will have water between 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

Norman Manley Boulevard and West End will experience disruptions in their water supply during this period.

The NWC will continue to truck water to customers in Whitehall 3.

The commission says it regrets any inconvenience caused and craves the patience and understanding of customers.

For any queries, contact Customer Care at 888-CALL-NWC (888-225-2692).

