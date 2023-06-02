Psychiatric evaluation ordered for alleged St Catherine phone thief

A psychiatric evaluation was today ordered for a St Catherine man who allegedly stole a cell phone and a laptop from a house while a woman slept.

When the matter was called up in the St Catherine Parish Court, Chevon Clarke could not state his lawyer's name or the charge against him.

The court was informed that the complainant has since relocated and can't be found.

It was also revealed that Clarke has returned the items to the woman.

The judge expressed concern that the exhibits were not in the possession of the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne requested that Clarke be assessed mentally before he reappears in court on July 7.

An order was also made for Clarke to be relocated to the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre for treatment.

Allegations are that about 5 a.m. on April 21, the complainant was at home and woke up and found that her HP laptop and Samsung cell phone were missing.

Checks were made with a neighbour's security camera and Clarke was allegedly seen removing the items through a window.

A report was made to the police and Clarke was reportedly held with the phone.

The laptop was later recovered by the owner.

Clarke was taken into custody and subsequently charged with larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.