Tucker and Barnett Street in St James under curfew

Curfews have been imposed in Tucker, Granville and Barnett Street in St James.

The security measures began at 6 p.m., on Thursday, June 01, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m., on Saturday, June 03.

The boundaries of the curfew in Tucker are:

North: Along Tucker Main Road about 818 metres from Sabrina's Seafood Place to the intersection with Chambers Drive.

East: Along Chambers Drive about 1,125 metres from the intersection with Tucker Main Road to Granville Police Station at the southern boundary.

South: Continuing along Chambers Drive about 667 metres from the eastern boundary to Fairfield Main Road.

West: Along Fairfield Main Road about 1,582 metres from Chambers Drive to Sabrina's Seafood Place at Tucker Main Road.

The boundaries of the Barnett Street curfew are:

North: Along Fustic Road about 378 metres from the intersection with Lower Bevin Avenue to the intersection with Barnett Street.

East: Along Barnett Street about 376 metres from the intersection with Fustic Road to the intersection with Howard Cooke Boulevard.

South: Along Howard Cooke Boulevard about 544 metres from the intersection with Barnett Street to the intersection with Lower Bevin Avenue.

West: Along Lower Bevin Avenue about 857 metres from the intersection with Howard Cooke Boulevard to the intersection with Fustic Road.

During the curfews, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

