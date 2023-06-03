Curfew imposed in Rae Town, Kingston

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in Rae Town in Kingston.

The curfew began at 6 p.m., on Friday, June 02, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m., on Sunday, June 04.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along the southern perimeter wall of the Elletson Road Police Compound extending along an imaginary line to Lower Elletson Road and along the gully to Paradise Street.

East: Along Paradise Street extending along an imaginary line to the Caribbean Sea.

South: Along the Caribbean Sea from the exit of the gully to the car park south of the General Penitentiary.

West: Along Lower Elletson Road from the junction of Tower Street running along an imaginary line to the Caribbean Sea.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

