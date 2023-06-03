Falmouth transport centre to open in August

WASHINGTON, DC:

Residents of Falmouth and surrounding areas are soon to benefit from the construction of a transport centre, which will facilitate more efficient movement of commuters to and from the town in Trelawny.

Falmouth’s Mayor, Collen Gager, says the first phase of the transportation hub, which is being constructed along Tharpe Street in the historic town, is expected to open by August this year and will cost in the region of J$5 million.

Gager, addressing the Friends of Falmouth Symposium in Brooklyn New York on Saturday May 27, said the opening of the transportation centre is expected to reduce the traffic congestion in the town of Falmouth and regulate the public-transportation system.

He said public-transport operators who currently operate on various streets in the town as they solicit passengers and monopolise the parking areas designated for private motorists will now be required to use the transport centre.

The Falmouth mayor said that commuters now access their transport from side streets and this causes delays and congestion, especially on Wednesdays, with the popular “bend-down market”. The mayor explained that the centre is expected to ease the massive traffic jam, which has become a main feature of Falmouth, as commuters will be able to gain access to all bus routes in the facility thereby allowing order and regulated traffic flow to the town.

As for the new multimillion-dollar developments scheduled for Falmouth, the mayor says the latest proposed construction, which is mostly residential, is projected to cost close to $1billion when completed.

The development cost is expected to include the purchase and subdivision of lands, infrastructure, and structural works.

He said that Falmouth would benefit in several ways, including from an expansion of the town, new housing developments, as well as the provision of scores of jobs for labourers and skilled persons.

Gager told the Friends of Falmouth at their Brooklyn Symposium that the new developments would improve the aesthetics of the town, provide more public amenities, a basic school, as well as community spaces for recreational use, access to parks, and other essential services.

The Falmouth mayor pointed to the plans for the construction of several new hotels and noted that with all the development, Falmouth is now poised for improved infrastructure works to the town.

This will include improvement to the drainage and sewerage systems, road rehabilitation, and the upgrading of signage, stoplights and streetlights.