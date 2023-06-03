Gunmen kill more cousins in Roehampton, St James

Two days after a double murder, the community of Roehampton in St James was hit with a triple killing on Friday night.

Last night's fatal shooting happened at a shop in the same yard where two men were gunned down on Wednesday night.

All five deceased men are cousins.

In last night's incident, it is reported that about 9:30 persons were at the shop, which is located in an area of the community called Gaza, when armed men came up and opened fire.

When the shooting subsided, three persons were hit.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They have since been identified as 38-year-old Conroy Lawrence, otherwise called 'Beenie', shopkeeper Chevon Gordon, alias 'Kong', and 50-year-old Carlesley Morris, otherwise called 'Shotta'.

Following the shooting, they were taken to hospital where Lawrence and Gordon were pronounced dead and Anderson was admitted in serious condition.

He later died while being treated.

On Wednesday night, 20-year-old Tavar Doman and 23-year-old Linston Anderson were at home when heavily armed men forced their way inside the house and opened fire hitting them multiple times.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Doman and Anderson were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.