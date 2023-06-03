Kingston fisherman charged over gun possession

A Kingston fisherman has been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a gun and ammunition at his home on Friday.

Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition is 34-year-old Marvin Williams of William Street in Rae Town.

Reports are that a joint police-military operation was conducted in the area during which a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with two magazines containing 24 rounds of ammunition was found wrapped in a chamois and placed at the back of a bed's headboard.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

A court date for him is being arranged.

