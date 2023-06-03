Man accused of injuring infant during domestic dispute gets $300,000 bail

A St Catherine man charged in relation to the injury of a six-month-old baby during a domestic dispute with the child's mother was granted $300,000 bail with surety in the parish court on Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old security guard Shaquille Daley, who is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and unauthorised possession of ammunition, was ordered by Senior Parish Court Judge, Desiree Alleyne, to report to the Portmore police on Mondays.

He was also ordered to stay away from the child and the child's mother.

Daley, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Alexander Shaw, was ordered to return to court on July 14.

In applying for bail, Shaw accused the child's mother of being malicious and mendacious.

He further argued that it was his client who was attacked by the woman and that it was during the ordeal that the infant sustained injuries.

Allegations are that about 8:30 a.m. on May 25, the woman, her child, and the accused were at home in Greater Portmore when an argument developed.

The accused and the child's mother are relatives.

It is being alleged that the man attempted to slap the woman, who was holding the child, but the infant was instead hit.

It is further alleged that the woman chased the accused and the man reportedly used a garbage bin to rain blows, with the baby, who was still in the woman's hand, being hit.

The child reportedly sustained injuries as a result and was subsequently taken for medical examination.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation resulted in the man being arrested.

While being processed at the Portmore Police lock-up, a nine-millimetre round of ammunition was reportedly found in his pants pocket.

He was charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition and assault occasioning bodily harm.

- Rasbert Turner

