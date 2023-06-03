Security forces and criminals in gunfight in Barrett Town, St James

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that a police-military team is locked in a heated gun battle with criminals in Spot Valley, Barrett Town, St James.

According to the JCF, it is believed that the security forces cornered a high-value criminal in the area and they came under heavy gunfire from wanted men.

The fire was returned by the security forces.

The JCF says the police-military team has taken every effort to protect residents and innocent bystanders.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

