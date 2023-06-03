St Ann guest house owner charged for alleged rape, assault of visitor

The police have charged a 67-year-old St Ann guest house owner for allegedly making his way into a woman's room and having sex with her against her will.

Businessman Cecil Walters, of Hill View in Ocho Rios, has been charged with rape, buggery, unlawful detention, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

The police say the incident happened on the morning of Monday, May 29.

According to the police, about 10 a.m., Walters gained entry to the complainant's room where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.

She reportedly attempted to escape and was allegedly hit in the face by Walters.

A report was made to the police, and on arrival at the premises, Walters was pointed out by the woman.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

