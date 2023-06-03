Triple murder in Frankfield, Clarendon
Three men were gunned down in Grantham district, Frankfield, Clarendon on Friday night.
The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Kelvin Anderson, a truck operator of Grantham district, 56-year-old Delroy Facey, a farmer of Belmont district in Frankfield, and Cecil Ricketts.
The Frankfield police report that about 9:30 p.m., the men were at a shop in the community having drinks when a vehicle drove up.
Men exited the car and opened gunfire hitting all three, killing them on the spot.
The Frankfield police were called to the scene.
- Olivia Brown
