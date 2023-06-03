Work begins on Musgrave Market fire clean-up

The more than 200 vendors displaced by the massive fire at the Musgrave Market in Port Antonio, Portland are eager to return to their livelihoods.

Vendors joined hands with workmen today to start cleaning-up activities at the market, which was razed on May 28.

The Ministry of Local Government has allocated $10 million to fund the activities.

Mayor of Port Antonio, Paul Thompson, says he's pleaded with today's support and that the municipality is working to have the market operational in the shortest possible time.

“We are united and once we are united the work must be done, and done in good time. There is a lot of work that has to be done, especially in the interior of the market. But the most important thing is to ensure that the vendors are able to earn from their livelihood and that is our focus,” Thompson told The Gleaner.

So far, approximately $50 million have been raised through efforts by Ann-Marie Vaz, Member of Parliament for East Portland, where the market is located, and her husband Daryl, who is the West Portland MP, to help with the restoration of the market and support to vendors.

- Gareth Davis Snr

