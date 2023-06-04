Businessman injured in Linstead gun attack

A businessman was shot and injured in Linstead, St Catherine on Saturday night.

It is reported that around 8 o'clock he was making his way home after closing his pharmacy when he was attacked while travelling along the Jericho Main Road.

The businessman, who is a pharmacist and a clergyman, was shot multiple times.

He was assisted to the Linstead Hospital, where he was admitted.

The attack has left members of the business community in shock.

"I have known him for years and saw him evolve into a businessman and deacon in my church, so the church and the general community are affected," Councillor for the Linstead Division, Herbert Garriques, told The Gleaner.

The Linstead police are probing the shooting.

It was not revealed if the businessman was robbed in the attack.

No motive has been established.

- Rasbert Turner

